LunchMoney Reaches Market Cap of $408,314.71 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 110.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 140% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $408,314.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00223304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00089902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

