M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.