M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the October 14th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $7,988,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $3,395,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

