Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of M opened at $37.37 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

Get Macy's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.