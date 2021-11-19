Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

M stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,093,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

