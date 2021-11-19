Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $32.00. Macy’s shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 868,113 shares.

The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

