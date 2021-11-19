Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12-24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.88 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

M traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 28,093,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,228,738. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

