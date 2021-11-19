Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report ($3.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $487,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,654,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,290,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

