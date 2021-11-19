MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 668,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 248,125 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -117.03 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

