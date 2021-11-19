Man Group plc Acquires 8,548 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.