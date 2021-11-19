Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rogers by 1,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $269.94 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

