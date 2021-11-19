Man Group plc Invests $998,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

WTFC opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

