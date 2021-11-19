Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,232,064. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

TMHC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

