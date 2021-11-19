Man Group plc Purchases 2,057 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

