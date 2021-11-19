Man Group plc Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

