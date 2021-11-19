Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.00. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 64,650 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.