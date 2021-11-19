Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.48 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $78.48 million and $5.36 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $27.41 or 0.00047158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00223127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.