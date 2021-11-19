Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.37. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 116,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

