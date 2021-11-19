Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.38. 76,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,025,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

