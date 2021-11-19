Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

