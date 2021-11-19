Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.