Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MARPS stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.