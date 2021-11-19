Mariner LLC Acquires 4,654 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

