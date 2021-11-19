Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.39 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.