Mariner LLC Has $486,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mariner LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in AES by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 197,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

