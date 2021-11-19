Mariner LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

