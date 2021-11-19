Mariner LLC Invests $683,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 137,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,526 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 208.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

JKL stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

