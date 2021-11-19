Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

