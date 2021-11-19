Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

