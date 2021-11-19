Mariner LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

