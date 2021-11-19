Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of SMART Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 673.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $58.41 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

