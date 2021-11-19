Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,960. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $81.57.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

