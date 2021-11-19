Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.42 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

