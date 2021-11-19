Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 34,445 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zillow Group by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Truist Securities cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Shares of ZG opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

