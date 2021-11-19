Marshall Wace LLP Sells 604,527 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 604,527 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grifols by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 298.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 27.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.49.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

