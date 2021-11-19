Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 15,170 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock worth $25,574,147 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PLBY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.