Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 8,729 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

