Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 324,999 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 324,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

