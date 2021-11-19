Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 193.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 390.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,264 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $716,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $26.83 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.