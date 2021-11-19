Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

