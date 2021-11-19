Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

