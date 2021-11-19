Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 40,698 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

