Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $157,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

