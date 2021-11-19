Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,347. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.