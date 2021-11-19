Mary Hentges Sells 30,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $226.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

