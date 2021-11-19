MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $299,471.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

