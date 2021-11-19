Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of MA traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.72. 6,936,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

