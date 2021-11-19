Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.