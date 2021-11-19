Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAXN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,752. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 523.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

