MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MBI opened at $13.70 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

